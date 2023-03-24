Left Menu

LPGA tournament in Taiwan cancelled for 4th straight year

The LPGA Tour says the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA tournament is being cancelled for the fourth consecutive year, citing operational factors.

The LPGA said the decision was reached mutually with the Swinging Skirts Golf Foundation, which has sponsored the event since 2014, when it was first played in California.

The tournament had been scheduled for Oct. 26-29, the third of four events in Asia.

The Taiwan tournament and other Asian events were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and issues related to the pandemic and travel restrictions led to cancellation in Taiwan the following three years.

The Blue Bay LPGA in China, scheduled for two weeks ago, previously was canceled for the third time. The LPGA Tour still has on the 2023 schedule a tournament in Shanghai in October, which was canceled each of the past three years.

The LPGA Tour had two stops through Asia earlier this year in Thailand and Singapore, and tournaments were held last year in South Korea and Japan. 

