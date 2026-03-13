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George Russell Secures First Sprint Pole for Mercedes in Shanghai Showdown

George Russell clinched his first career sprint pole position in China, leading the session to secure the front row for Mercedes. His teammate, Kimi Antonelli, followed, though he faced a grid penalty risk. McLaren's Lando Norris came third amidst a possible grid rearrangement. Ferrari's Hamilton was fourth, ahead of Saturday's race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:17 IST
George Russell Secures First Sprint Pole for Mercedes in Shanghai Showdown
George Russell

George Russell, leading the Formula One Championship, marked a milestone on Friday by securing his first career sprint pole in China's Shanghai circuit for Mercedes. The Briton dominated the track, closing the session at one minute, 31.520 seconds, ahead of teammate Kimi Antonelli, who was 0.289 seconds behind.

Russell's outstanding performance puts Mercedes in a promising position for the season's initial sprint race, amidst regulatory uncertainty involving Antonelli that could shuffle the grid. McLaren's Lando Norris, currently third, stands to benefit from any penalties, following close competition with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who placed fourth.

Saturday's sprint accord eight points to the victor, setting the stage for an intense showdown on the circuit. With anticipation building for the main grand prix on Sunday, Russell and Mercedes are poised to capitalize on their prowess, while rivals aim to close the performance gap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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