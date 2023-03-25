Left Menu

Olympics-Mexico submits bid to host 2036 Summer Games

Mexico submitted a formal bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics on Friday at the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and the president of the Mexican Olympic Committee, Maria Jose Alcala, met with IOC president Thomas Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland. The bid coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Mexican Olympic Committee.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2023 03:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 03:50 IST
Olympics-Mexico submits bid to host 2036 Summer Games

Mexico submitted a formal bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics on Friday at the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and the president of the Mexican Olympic Committee, Maria Jose Alcala, met with IOC president Thomas Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The bid coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Mexican Olympic Committee. The Mexican representatives said that most of the infrastructure required to host the multi-sport event was already in place, and a committee would be set up to support the bid.

Mexico, which hosted the 1968 Games in Mexico City as well as the two FIFA World Cups in 1970 and 1986, will be one of the joint hosts of the 2026 World Cup along with Canada and the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023