Are Marufa Akter's T20 World Cup Performances A Sign of a Great Future?

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, which ran from February 10th to 26th in South Africa, was the eighth edition since the tournament was first held in 2008.

It's AN international championship for women's Twenty20 International cricket, it is a biennial tournament and for the third consecutive final, Australia (156/6) was the champions, beating host nation South Africa by 19 runs (137/6).

One of the most promising young stars of the tournament was Bangladesh's 18-year-old Marufa Akter.

Her nation may not have faired so well throughout the tournament, but that didn't stop Akter from shining and putting in some amazing performances, picking up three wickets in Bangladesh's opening game against Sri Lanka.

However, it wasn't to be for Bangladesh in their first world cup game. Sri Lanka (129/3) beat Bangladesh 126/8) by 7 wickets in a game that was played at the Newlands ground in Cape Town. Find out more about this young Bangladesh women's rising star right here.

Who is Marufa Akter?

Marufa Akter is a women's professional cricketer who was born in Nilphamari, Bangladesh, on New Year's Day (January 1st), 2005. The 18-year-old is a right-armed medium/fast-pace bowler and right-handed batter who was initially selected for the Bangladesh national team's tour of New Zealand in November 2022.

The extremely talented player made her Women's T20 International (WT20I) debut the following month (December 4th) against the New Zealand Women, and then her Women's One Day International (WODI) occurred just one week later (December 11th), where she faced the New Zealand Women again.

Also in the same month, her impressive form saw her being selected for the country's U-19 squad to play in the 2023 ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup - the first edition of the ICC Women's Under-19 Cricket World Cup, which was also held in South Africa.

Despite Bangladesh failing to win a match, Akter's performances made her the team's standout player. Many Indian Premier League (IPL) Women's teams will be looking to sign her in future IPL Mini auctions.

Facts about the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Let's take a quick look at a few fun facts from the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. They include the following:

Opening game and final dates – February 10th and 26th, 2023

Host nation – South Africa

Venues – Newlands Cricket Ground (Cape Town), Boland Park (Paarl), and St George's Park (Gqeberha)

Format – Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I)

Winner – Australia

Runners-up – South Africa

Teams entered – 10: Bangladesh and Ireland both made it via a qualifying tournament. Australia, West Indies, England, Pakistan, New Zealand, and India all made it via automatic qualification, and, as mentioned, South Africa was the host nation

Total prize money - $2,450,000. The six teams that didn't make it past the group stage all pocketed $30,000 ($180,000). A total of 20 teams that were the winner of each pool match received $17,500 ($350,000). The two losing semi-finalists each received $210,000 ($420,000). The runners-up, South Africa, received $500,000, and the winners, Australia, received a cool $1,000,000.00

Administrators – International Cricket Council (ICC)

Total matches played – 23

Most runs – Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa (230)

Most wickets – Sarah Ecclestone, England (11)

An expert panel of judges also came up with a carefully selected 'team of the tournament.' Judges included Anjum Chopra, Nasser Hussain, Mel Jones, Lisa Sthalekar, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Ian Bishop, and Ebony Rainford-Brent.

The team in the tournament included the following impressive players:

Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schut, Darcie Brown, and Alyssa Healy (wk) from Australia. Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnim Ismail, and Tazmin Brits from South Africa.

The only Indian player to be included was Richa Ghosh. England's Sophie Ecclestone and Nat Sciver-Brunt (c) were both included, as well as the West Indies' Karishma Ramharack, and Ireland's Orla Prendergast (12th woman).

Unfortunately, Marufa Akter was not included in the team of the tournament selection. However, we will no doubt see her being included in upcoming tournaments.

Final note

