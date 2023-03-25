Left Menu

Motorcycling-Honda's Marquez storms to pole at Portuguese Grand Prix with lap record

Marquez will be joined on the front row with Bagnaia and Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin while Oliveira starts fourth with Miller and Bastianini alongside him. Former champion Joan Mir, who made the switch from Suzuki to Honda, failed to advance from Q1 and will start 14th on the grid.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 17:15 IST
Motorcycling-Honda's Marquez storms to pole at Portuguese Grand Prix with lap record
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Honda's Marc Marquez stormed to pole position at the season-opening Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday on a day where the lap record at the Portimao circuit was broken four times. Marquez first set a lap record at the Portimao circuit to top Q1 and breeze into Q2 along with local favourite Miguel Oliveira.

But the lap record lasted barely a few minutes as Jack Miller went faster on his new Red Bull KTM machine. The Australian rider, who made the switch from Ducati prior to the season, sensed it may not be enough and went out again, only to crash at turn three just as reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia broke the record.

But six-times champion Marquez was not done yet and just as the session wound down, the Spaniard put his head down and - with a help of a tow from Enea Bastianini - set the fastest lap with a time of 1:37.226. Marquez will be joined on the front row with Bagnaia and Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin while Oliveira starts fourth with Miller and Bastianini alongside him.

Former champion Joan Mir, who made the switch from Suzuki to Honda, failed to advance from Q1 and will start 14th on the grid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023