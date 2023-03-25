Cricket-Punjab's injured Bairstow ruled out of IPL, Short named as replacement

Left Menu

England batsman Jonny Bairstow will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) season after failing to recover from surgery in time for the two-month tournament, his team Punjab Kings said on Saturday. Uncapped Australian batsman Matthew Short, who was named player of the tournament in the Big Bash League last season, has been named as a replacement.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 18:36 IST
England batsman Jonny Bairstow will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) season after failing to recover from surgery in time for the two-month tournament, his team Punjab Kings said on Saturday. Bairstow was forced to undergo surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle after a freak injury suffered on the golf course in September which ruled the 33-year-old out of the Twenty20 World Cup where England won the title.

"We regret to inform you that Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the IPL this season because of his injury. We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him next season," the team said in a statement. Uncapped Australian batsman Matthew Short, who was named player of the tournament in the Big Bash League last season, has been named as a replacement. The opening batsman scored 458 runs for the Adelaide Strikers.

The IPL begins on March 31.

