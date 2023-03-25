Left Menu

Hockey India Junior Men Zonal Championships 2023: Bihar, Chhattisgarh, MP register wins

In East Zone Hockey Bihar beat Assam Hockey to emerge 6-1 victors. Chhattisgarh Hockey took on Hockey Maharashtra and won 2-1 in the first match of West Zone. The second match saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh take on Hockey Gujarat and beat them comfortably by a 10-0 scoreline.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 20:05 IST
The action in the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Zonal Championships 2023 continued in the East and West Zones with Hockey Bihar, Chhattisgarh Hockey and Hockey Madhya Pradesh registering victories in their respective Zones. The only match of the day in the 1st Hockey India Junior Men East Zone Championship 2023 being held in Khunti (Ranchi), Jharkhand saw Hockey Bihar take on Assam Hockey and emerge 6-1 victors. The goal scorers for Hockey Bihar were Ravikant Kumar (2', 18'), Pankaj Jasrotia (28'), Atit Kumar (31'), and Karandeep (47', 47') while Team Captain Neck Ali (40') scored the only goal for Assam Hockey.

Chhattisgarh Hockey took on Hockey Maharashtra and won 2-1 in the first match of the day at the ongoing 1st Hockey India Junior Men West Zone Championship 2023 in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh. Neeraj Kumar Singh (5') and Prakash Patel (59') scored one goal each for Chhattisgarh Hockey while Arjun Santosh Hargude's (41') scored the lone goal for Hockey Maharashtra. The second match saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh take on Hockey Gujarat and beat them comfortably by a 10-0 scoreline. The goal scorers were Tushar Parmar (6', 15', 23', 35', 39', 50'), Mayank Karma (14'), Prashant Rajput (20'), Arpit Sunariya (22') and Arman Khan (23'). (ANI)

