Left Menu

Myanmar, Kyrgyz Republic play out 1-1 draw in tri-nation football meet

An injury time goal from Zhyrgalbek Uulu Kairat helped Kyrgyz Republic secure a 1-1 draw against Mynamar in a keenly-contested match of the Tri-Nation International football tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium here on Saturday.Aung Thu had put Myanmar in the lead in the second half, before Zhyrgalbek levelled the scores late in injury time.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 25-03-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 22:32 IST
Myanmar, Kyrgyz Republic play out 1-1 draw in tri-nation football meet

An injury time goal from Zhyrgalbek Uulu Kairat helped Kyrgyz Republic secure a 1-1 draw against Mynamar in a keenly-contested match of the Tri-Nation International football tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium here on Saturday.

Aung Thu had put Myanmar in the lead in the second half, before Zhyrgalbek levelled the scores late in injury time. In the round-robin tournament, hosts India are now at the top of the table with three points from one match. While Myanmar have finished their engagements with one point from two matches, the Kyrgyz Republic have one point from one match.

Myanmar needed a win to keep their hopes alive after a 0-1 defeat at the hands of India in their first game. Kyrgyz Republic now face a must-win situation in their last match against India on March 28 if they aspire to take the trophy home. On the other hand, a draw would be enough for the Blue Tigers to emerge triumphant in the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023