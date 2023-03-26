Left Menu

Soccer-Boufal and Sabiri score to give Morocco 2-1 win over Brazil

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2023 05:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 05:49 IST
Soccer-Boufal and Sabiri score to give Morocco 2-1 win over Brazil

Sofiane Boufal and Abdelhamid Sabiri scored to give Morocco a 2-1 victory in an friendly match against Brazil in Tangier on Saturday, earning their first victory ever against the five-times World Cup champions.

Boufal swiveled to score Morocco's first with a strike from inside the box in the 29th minute, but Casemiro netted the equalizer in the 67th minute, thanks to a schoolboy mistake by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. However, the locals hit back 12 minutes later with substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri, who took down a lost ball inside the Brazilian box and unleashed an unstoppable strike which bounced off the crossbar into the net.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

