Ahlawat best Indian at eighth in Hong Kong, rookie Taichi Kho wins title

India's Veer Ahlawat shot a solid four-under 66 to finish tied eighth at the inaugural World City Championship here on Sunday.

With rounds of 71-67-66, Ahlawat totalled six-under 204 in the weather-hit tournament that was reduced to three rounds to record another Top-10 finish.

While Ahlawat was the best-placed Indian, Taichi Kho made history by becoming the first player from Hong Kong to win an Asian Tour event.

Kho, who only turned professional in January, won by two shots from New Zealand's Michael Hendry on another wet day at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

Among other Indians, S Chikkarangappa was the next best as he closed with 70 for five-under 205 and was tied 18th. Gaganjeet Bhullar (66) finished tied 24th, while Shiv Kapur (69) was tied 31st.

Jeev Milkha Singh and SSP Chawrasia both shot 71 each and finished at two-under 208 and were tied 39th. Karandeep Kochhar (70) was tied 45th, while Honey Baisoya (77) ended tied 70th.

Ahlawat had five birdies against one bogey in his 66 and it was his best card of the week.

The 22-year-old Kho closed with an even-par 70 to finish the tournament with a total of 12 under, and also secure one of the four spots up for grabs in this year's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in July.

Hendry shot a 68, while Australian Travis Smyth returned a 66 to finish third, three behind Kho. Korean Bio Kim (65) and Miguel Tabuena (72) from the Philippines tied for fourth, a shot further back. Hendry, Smyth and Kim also made it through to The Open, where Kho will also become the first Hong Kong Chinese player to compete in the game's oldest and most prestigious Major. Kim secured his berth ahead of Tabuena due to a better world ranking.

This is only Kho's third event as a professional on the Asian Tour as he made it through the Tour's Qualifying School in January.

The Asian Tour now has a two-week break before the inaugural International Series Vietnam at KN Golf Links from April 13 to 16.

