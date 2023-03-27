'He plays with real belief,' Gareth Southgate acknowledges Saka after England's victory against Sweden

Three minutes and two goals were enough to register their second victory in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Sunday. Harry Kane once again featured on the scoresheet. Along with him was another familiar face who was able to add to his international goal tally. Bukayo Saka's dream season continues to live on. Saka served the goal on a plate to Harry Kane who ended up breaking the deadlock in the 37th minute of the game with a simple tap-in. Three minutes later Saka's strike filled with venom found the back of the net from outside the box.

Even though Harry Kane has been in the limelight after becoming the leading goalscorer of the England national team. But on this occasion, Saka swept in to steal Kane's limelight and make everybody remember why he is the hottest prospect in Europe right now. After the game, England's manager Gareth Southgate reflected on the true quality of Saka.

"When he's in front of goal now he plays with real belief," said Southgate. "That's evident with his club and it's evident with the games for us. You're expecting him to score now when he goes through. I think that's been a mentality shift as much as it's anything technical. I think he knows to be a really top wide player he needs goals and assists and without doubt, he's delivered that this season," Southgate said.

"His hunger, his humility is what's got him on a good path. He has all the attributes to continue to improve and learn because that's how he's wired and I don't see that changing with how he is and with how his family are. I'm not going to get drawn into where he sits in world football because that would then start to put us in danger of doing all the things that we shouldn't be doing with him. But he's progressing brilliantly, he's a joy to work with and we should leave it at that," Southgate continued. The young English wizard will now return back to Arsenal to play the remaining ten games of the Premier League. Arsenal will face Leeds United on 1st April at Emirates Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)