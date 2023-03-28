Left Menu

Man U to play Wrexham in preseason friendly in San Diego

Wrexham has set up its most high-profile match since being bought by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney: A preseason friendly against Manchester United in San Diego.

The July 25 match was announced on Monday by both teams. It will take place at Snapdragon Stadium and will see United field a team of mostly young players against Wrexham.

Reynolds and McElhenney, who completed a $2.5 million takeover of Wrexham in November 2020, took part in an amusing video on social media involving Alex Ferguson — United's managerial great — to publicize the friendly.

Wrexham will hope to have been promoted to the fourth tier of English soccer by the time the game is played. It is leading the fifth-tier National League.

The club from north Wales is the subject of a TV documentary called "Welcome to Wrexham."

