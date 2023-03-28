Man U to play Wrexham in preseason friendly in San Diego
It will take place at Snapdragon Stadium and will see United field a team of mostly young players against Wrexham.Reynolds and McElhenney, who completed a 2.5 million takeover of Wrexham in November 2020, took part in an amusing video on social media involving Alex Ferguson Uniteds managerial great to publicize the friendly.Wrexham will hope to have been promoted to the fourth tier of English soccer by the time the game is played.
Wrexham has set up its most high-profile match since being bought by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney: A preseason friendly against Manchester United in San Diego.
The July 25 match was announced on Monday by both teams. It will take place at Snapdragon Stadium and will see United field a team of mostly young players against Wrexham.
Reynolds and McElhenney, who completed a $2.5 million takeover of Wrexham in November 2020, took part in an amusing video on social media involving Alex Ferguson — United's managerial great — to publicize the friendly.
Wrexham will hope to have been promoted to the fourth tier of English soccer by the time the game is played. It is leading the fifth-tier National League.
The club from north Wales is the subject of a TV documentary called "Welcome to Wrexham."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kremlin says Navalny documentary Oscar shows Hollywood 'politicisation'
Soccer-FIFA's changes to tournament formats show 'complete disregard' for national leagues - LaLiga
Soccer-Manchester United to tour U.S in the summer
Djimon Hounsou says he "felt seriously cheated" in Hollywood
FA Cup: Manchester United's late comeback seals their place in semifinal