Tennis-Manchester to host Davis Cup Finals group

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 18:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester will host one of the groups in the Davis Cup Finals in September, the Lawn Tennis Association confirmed on Tuesday. Four groups will be staged in four different cities with eight teams advancing to the knockout rounds in Malaga.

Britain, who last won the title by beating Belgium in 2015, are one of the 16 teams through to the Finals after beating Colombia in a qualifier in February. Manchester is the fifth different city to host the Davis Cup in Britain in 10 years, joining Coventry, Glasgow, London and Birmingham.

The group stage takes place from Sept. 12-17 with the draw in Malaga on Wednesday. Canada are the reigning champions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

