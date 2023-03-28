Left Menu

Soccer-Lineker wins appeal over 4.9 million pounds tax bill

Sports presenter Gary Lineker won his appeal against Britain's tax authority (HMRC) on Tuesday over a bill that totalled 4.9 million pounds ($6.03 million). Lineker, who presents BBC's 'Match of the Day' and also worked on BT Sport's coverage, was pursued by the HMRC over taxes on income from both broadcasters from 2013-14 to 2017-18.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 22:37 IST
Soccer-Lineker wins appeal over 4.9 million pounds tax bill
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sports presenter Gary Lineker won his appeal against Britain's tax authority (HMRC) on Tuesday over a bill that totalled 4.9 million pounds ($6.03 million).

Lineker, who presents BBC's 'Match of the Day' and also worked on BT Sport's coverage, was pursued by the HMRC over taxes on income from both broadcasters from 2013-14 to 2017-18. The HMRC said he was an employee of both BBC and BT Sport at the time but a judge ruled the 62-year-old was a freelancer and had contracts with both broadcasters.

"The effect of my conclusions is that because there were direct contracts, between the BBC and Mr Lineker and BT Sport and Mr Lineker, the intermediaries legislation (IR35) does not, and cannot as a matter of law, apply," Tribunal Judge Brooks said in a statement. "Accordingly, and notwithstanding GLM (Gary Lineker Media)being a partnership, that is the end of the matter and the appeal succeeds."

Lineker had said his taxes were paid through his media firm GLM which was set up in 2012 along with his ex-wife Danielle Bux, who was also an appellant. "I am pleased that the Tribunal has endorsed my contention that I have not failed to pay any taxes or National Insurance by reason of the IR35 rules," the former England striker said on

Twitter. Lineker made headlines earlier this month when he was suspended by the BBC for criticising government immigration policy caused a row over the broadcaster's impartiality rules.

BBC managers reversed their decision to suspend Lineker, the broadcaster's highest-paid presenter, after his colleagues refused to work in solidarity, forcing it to air Match of the Day's soccer highlights without normal commentary. ($1 = 0.8124 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States
4
Home battery sales in Germany may surge 59% this year -study

Home battery sales in Germany may surge 59% this year -study

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023