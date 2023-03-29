Soccer-Moore lifts Wales to 1-0 Euro qualifying win over Latvia

Kieffer Moore scored a first-half header as Wales beat lowly Latvia 1-0 on Tuesday to remain unbeaten after two matches of their Euro 2024 Group D qualifying campaign. Wales dominated the first half against Latvia at the Cardiff City Stadium, narrowly missing the mark from several excellent chances.

Persistence paid off for Rob Page's side in the 41st minute when Dan James crossed perfectly to the centre of the box for Moore to head in for his 10th goal for Wales. Latvia had a chance to equalise in the 84th minute, but Renars Varslavans' shot from outside the box sailed wide, with the midfielder tugging his shirt over his head in frustration.

Latvia were playing their first game of their Euro qualifying campaign while Wales drew 1-1 in Croatia in their opener on Saturday after a last-gasp goal by Nathan Broadhead. That match marked Wales' first since talisman Gareth Bale, who was at Tuesday's game, retired in January with 111 caps.

Wales are hoping for redemption after their dismal World Cup campaign in Qatar in November, where they drew 1-1 with the United States before losing 2-0 to Iran and 3-0 to England.

