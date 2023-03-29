Left Menu

Soccer-Renard resigns as Saudi Arabia coach

Renard took over Saudi Arabia in July 2019, and led the team to a famous 2-1 win over eventual winners Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar last year. "I would like to thank everybody in Saudi for their support during almost four years," Renard told reporters after a 2-1 defeat to Bolivia on Tuesday.

Herve Renard has resigned as Saudi Arabia coach, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) said on Tuesday. The federation agreed to terminate Renard's contract at his request, it said in a statement on Twitter.

"A legal settlement has been reached to end the contract between the two parties. The President and Board of Directors of SAFF wish for Mr. Renard every success in his future career," it added. Renard took over Saudi Arabia in July 2019, and led the team to a famous 2-1 win over eventual winners Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

"I would like to thank everybody in Saudi for their support during almost four years," Renard told reporters after a 2-1 defeat to Bolivia on Tuesday. "I think I did the maximum with the team. I can't reach another level so I prefer to be honest with everybody. Thank you again it was fantastic time."

