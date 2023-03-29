Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 29-03-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 23:04 IST
Hockey India distributes over 11,000 hockey sticks, over 3,300 balls, safety equipment to state member units, academies
Hockey India president Dr Dilip Tirkey. (Photo- HI Media) . Image Credit: ANI
Hockey India on Wednesday announced that the national federation will be distributing over 11,000 hockey sticks, over 3,300 hockey balls and other vital playing safety equipment to its State Member Units and Hockey Academies Members in order to bolster the development of the sport across India. The initiative is yet another step taken by the Hockey India Executive Board to bolster the development of the sport and as part of the initiative, all Hockey India Member Units, and Selected Academy Members will receive the aforementioned hockey sticks and balls, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India President said that the initiative would help in making the sport more accessible to budding hockey players in the country. "Our aim is to ensure that aspiring hockey players in the country receive proper equipment in the early stages of their careers. The initiative has been taken to arm the member units and various hockey academies across the country with proper resources to help them drive the growth of players across all regions of India," said Tirkey.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also spoke on the initiative and said, "We want to ensure that all the Hockey India member units across all the states and Union Territories, and hockey academies in India are equipped with all they need to work towards the broad basing of the sport. We have a dearth of talent available across all regions in the country and our aim is to provide them with quality equipment that can help them in their growth in the early stages of their careers." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

