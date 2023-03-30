Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat Ltd. Signs on as Associate Sponsor of Rajasthan Royals for the 2023 Season

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd., today announced that their brand, Goel TMT will be one of the Associate Sponsors of the Rajasthan Royals franchise for the upcoming three seasons of India's premier cricket league.

Goel TMT is one of central India's largest fully integrated steel plants that produces the highest quality steel for pan-India distribution. For over 2 decades, it has been one of India's most credible brands with quality & trust at the core of product development.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Sandeep Goel, Director, Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd. said: "Association with such a prominent league fills us with high energy. A successful partnership with Rajasthan Royals previously has reinstated our faith and we are elated to be partnering with such a promising franchise that embodies the same values of commitment, aspiration, and strength as GOEL TMT. We look at this association as a long-standing partnership that continues to get stronger each year. Our extension of the contract with the RR team for another three years is a testament to our faith in the team's capabilities and reinforces our core values of trust, strength, and belief in them." The partnership is a continuation of the deal signed in 2021 with Rajasthan Royals and will mark Goel TMT's fifth year in the league. Given the prominent worldwide viewership of the league, the brand has found an ideal platform to bring its presence to millions of fans. Mr. Goel elaborates, "Cricket is undoubtedly the most loved & watched sport in the country. This league gives us the perfect opportunity to bring forth Goel TMT's presence and connect with millions of young and vibrant individuals across the nation. We're beyond excited to see how this season unfolds." Goel TMT will be the associate sponsor for the Rajasthan Royals team with branding rights and promotional activities throughout the 2023 league season. The brand logo will appear on the team's trousers on both sides.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals, stated, ''A partnership extension is something truly motivational, as it means we have delivered material value for our partner. In this case that partner is Goel TMT, with whom we have had an extremely fruitful association and are delighted to be extending with them for another three years. We will continue to drive Goel TMT's marketing goals and look forward to a successful season ahead." About Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd. (GOEL TMT) Since 2002, the name ''Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat'' has been synonymous with operational excellence and leadership in producing steel, and power through their integrated steel plant. Pioneering the steel industry in central India since 2002, the organization is focused on innovation and technological advancement in order to provide the best quality products in this dynamic industry.

Today, "Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd", is one of the largest industrial houses in central India headed by Shri Suresh Goel. Under his leadership and guidance, the group has shown continued success over the years and has ventured into different sectors such as Mining, Steel Manufacturing, Power, Ferro Alloys, TMT Bars, Steel Pipes, Frozen Food, and News Media. With a rich history of helping the growing needs of society, the group has also instituted a world-class school in central India, N H Goel World School which accommodates several students pro-bono. The group's vision is to continually innovate, set new benchmarks, enhance capabilities, and most importantly, enrich the lives of all shareholders by staying true to its value.

About the Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals were the champions of the inaugural 2008 season and in 2021 completed a major shareholding restructure, with Emerging Media having the majority ownership of the franchise with support from new co-investor RedBird Capital Partners.

