Super Serves, Super Points help increase craze of Prime Volleyball League among fans in 2nd season

Super Serves and Super Points helped increase the craze of Prime Volleyball League among fans in the second season. Ahmedabad Defenders clinched the trophy in the second season of Prime Volleyball League with a 15-7, 15-10, 18-20, 13-15, 15-10 win over the Bengaluru Torpedoes at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi earlier this month.

Calicut Heroes and Ahmedabad Defenders players in action (Photo: PVL). Image Credit: ANI
The 15-point format and innovations like super serves and super points in the second season of Prime Volleyball League (PVL) helped increase the tournament's craze among fans. The recently concluded PVL featured the Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and the Mumbai Meteors.

The tournament was aired in the Indian subcontinent and globally on Volleyball World and it saw a 55 per cent increase in TV viewership. Ahmedabad Defenders clinched the trophy in the second season of Prime Volleyball League with a 15-7, 15-10, 18-20, 13-15, 15-10 win over the Bengaluru Torpedoes at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi earlier this month. Angamuthu was named the player of the match for his dominating show.

Tuhin Mishra, managing director, Baseline Ventures and co-founder of the Prime Volleyball League, expressed delight with the extraordinary success. "We have really hit it out of the park this time. We always knew we had a product that will capture the imagination of audiences. But to see the tremendous growth in terms of TV viewership and on social media was truly satisfying," he said. The total cumulative TV viewership across all matches and highlights for the Season 2 of the Prime Volleyball League reached 206 million, as compared to 133 million from Season 1.

Interestingly, the league garnered almost equal interest from female audiences. The gender split between Men and Women TV viewers is 58:42, showcasing a growing interest among women in the sport of volleyball. As per the official release, Season 2 of Prime Volleyball League was closely followed by people from UAE, USA, Canada, Nepal, Indonesia, Iran, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia among other nations. The key demographic of 18-34 was the most engaged group on social media for season 2 with over 40 per cent participation. (ANI)

