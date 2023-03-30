Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals set to arrive in Guwahati ahead of two home matches

Representatives from Rajasthan Royals and the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) addressed the media in Guwahati ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. With the Royals scheduled to play two home matches at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Barsapara, Ranjit Barthakur (Chairperson, Rajasthan Royals), Taranga Gogoi (President, ACA) and Tridib Konwar (Secretary, ACA) spoke about the level of excitement amongst the people of Assam and the Northeast.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 17:13 IST
Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag in the new jersey. (Photo- Rajasthan Royals Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Representatives from Rajasthan Royals and the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) addressed the media in Guwahati ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. With the Royals scheduled to play two home matches at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Barsapara, Ranjit Barthakur (Chairperson, Rajasthan Royals), Taranga Gogoi (President, ACA) and Tridib Konwar (Secretary, ACA) spoke about the level of excitement amongst the people of Assam and the Northeast. During the conference, Barthakur spoke about how the Royals are creating history by bringing the IPL to Assam and the Northeast for the first time with the help of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Assam Cricket Association (ACA) and the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. Barthakur also spoke about the level of interest people are showing in the two home matches which are against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on the 5th and 8th of April 2023 respectively.

Not only will the fans be able to see the Royals' star players like Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Riyan Parag in action, but they will also be entertained by international performers including Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Kagiso Rabada etc. Taking the fans' excitement into account, the two matches will prove to be a complete package for the spectators, with laser shows, folk dances and other means of entertainment also included on both match days. The Royals' chairperson also spoke at length about the positive socio-economic impact that the arrival of the IPL will have on the region, with the competition set to encourage more businesses to grow and be a part of the IPL ecosystem.

Barthakur said that the Royals' focus on identifying young talent and aiding in the overall cricket development will generate newer talented players who can compete with the best players in the world. Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will arrive in Guwahati on 3rd April 2023, ahead of the matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

