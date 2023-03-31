Assam Governor felicitates Lovlina Borgohain

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria along with the First Lady of Assam Anita Kataria felicitated ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain here at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati on Friday. It may be noted that boxer Lovlina recently won the gold medal in the Boxing World Championship held in New Delhi.

The Assam Governor said, "Her exceptional talent and unwavering dedication have propelled her to clinch the gold medal in the IBA Women's Boxing World Championships 2023, bringing immense pride and honour to our state and nation. May her outstanding achievements continue to inspire budding athletes to strive for excellence and bring further accolades to our country." Kataria also felicitated Lovlina Borgohain's parents who accompanied her to the Raj Bhavan.

The officers and staff of Raj Bhavan were also present at the felicitation programme. Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina (75kg) claimed her maiden World gold with a 5-2 win on points after the bout was reviewed against Caitlin Parker of Australia.

Competing in her first World Championships final, Lovlina faced a tough challenge against the two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Parker but produced a world-class display to come out on top in the closely contested matchup. The bout went to and fro with the Indian edging out her opponent with a 3-2 margin in the first round before the Australian came back to prevail in the next round by 4-1. Ultimately, the 25-year-old Assam-born pugilist utilized her vast experience and supreme technical ability to outpunch her opponent and add secure her third Worlds medal. (ANI)

