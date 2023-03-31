Left Menu

Soccer-Oaktree submits bid to invest in Serie A media business, sources say

Serie A's media business, which mainly consists of the broadcast rights for live matches, has drawn interest from international banks including JP Morgan, as well as private equity investors at a time when Italian clubs are looking at ways to boost revenue. Oaktree would structure the proposed investment through a combination of debt and cash which would imply an enterprise value for the company managing Serie A's media rights of 15 billion euros, the people said.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 21:22 IST
Soccer-Oaktree submits bid to invest in Serie A media business, sources say
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Investment fund Oaktree has submitted a preliminary non-binding offer to invest 1.75 billion euros ($1.90 billion) into the media business of Italy's Serie A soccer league, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Serie A's media business, which mainly consists of the broadcast rights for live matches, has drawn interest from international banks including JP Morgan, as well as private equity investors at a time when Italian clubs are looking at ways to boost revenue.

Oaktree would structure the proposed investment through a combination of debt and cash which would imply an enterprise value for the company managing Serie A's media rights of 15 billion euros, the people said. The Oaktree investment would comprise a debt tranche worth 1 billion euros and 750 million euros of cash in return for a 5% stake in a venture managing the media arm.

The proposal would be subject to a lock-up period of five years, the sources added, asking not to be named because the proposal is not public. Serie A, which on Friday said it will hire a financial adviser to study approaches from private equity firms and banks, declined to comment. Oaktree did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Oaktree previously provided a 275 million euro loan to Inter Milan in 2021 to help the club weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 0.9208 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Indian capital to boost COVID-19 testing amid jump in daily cases; Dengue fever spreads across Sudan with health response weakened and more

Health News Roundup: Indian capital to boost COVID-19 testing amid jump in d...

 Global
3
Two closest-ever black holes to Earth discovered by ESA's Gaia mission

Two closest-ever black holes to Earth discovered by ESA's Gaia mission

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023