Soccer-Newcastle thrash awful West Ham 5-1 to stay third

Newcastle United bolstered their place in the Premier League's top four as Callum Wilson's double helped them to a 5-1 defeat of relegation-haunted West Ham United on Wednesday. Eddie Howe's side stunned their hosts with two goals inside the opening 13 minutes as West Ham's defence dozed. Wilson headed Newcastle in front after six minutes and Joelinton was then played onside to make it 2-0.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 02:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 02:33 IST
Wilson headed Newcastle in front after six minutes and Joelinton was then played onside to make it 2-0. Kurt Zouma replied for West Ham before halftime with a header but almost immediately after the break Wilson capitalised on more comical defending to restore Newcastle's two-goal lead.

Alexander Isak added to West Ham's misery with a nonchalant finish from 35 metres after West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski was hopelessly caught out of his area dealing with a long pass. Newcastle's fans were in full party mode when Joelinton made it five in stoppage time.

Newcastle are third with 53 points from 28 games while West Ham are 15th with 27 points and only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

