Soccer-Pezzolano named new coach of Real Valladolid

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 03:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 03:25 IST
Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano has been appointed as the new head coach of Spanish side Real Valladolid until the end of the 2023-24 season. Troubled Valladolid, who are 16th in the standings and one point above the relegation zone, on Monday parted ways with Jose Rojo Pacheta after they were thrashed 6-0 by champions Real Madrid on Sunday.

The 39-year-old Pezzolano arrived from Cruzeiro, who like Valladolid are owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo, after helping them return to Brazil's Serie A by winning the second-tier title in 2022. Before that he managed Mexican Liga MX side Pachuca from 2019-2021.

