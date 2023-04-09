Lyon beats Rennes 3-1; Marseille visits Lorient

Lyon followed up its away win at Paris Saint-Germain with a 3-1 home win against Rennes in the French league on Sunday.

All of the scorers came through the club's famed youth academy — with former Lyon forward Amine Gouiri opening the scoring for Rennes in the 11th minute.

Midfielder Corentin Tolisso equalized in the 60th with a fine 20-meter strike, and striker Alexandre Lacazette volleyed home in the 68th with his 18th league goal of the season — moving him one behind top scorers Kylian Mbappé (PSG) and Jonathan David (Lille). Promising forward Bradley Barcola, who netted the winner last Sunday against PSG, made it 3-1 in the 79th. Seventh-place Lyon moved three points behind Rennes in sixth spot.

Later Sunday, third-place Marseille looked to equal its own league record with a ninth straight away win when it visited Lorient and fourth-place Monaco hosted Nantes.

OTHER MATCHES Striker Folarin Balogun scored an injury-time penalty for his 18th league goal to earn eighth-place Reims a 1-1 home draw with Brest.

Toulouse won 2-1 at Montpellier; Clermont won 2-1 at struggling Troyes and Auxerre's 3-0 win at relegation battler Ajaccio moved it away from the relegation zone.

On Saturday, Lionel Messi scored and assisted as leader PSG won 2-0 at Nice to maintain its six-point lead over Lens. PSG hosts Lens next Saturday in what could be Lens' last chance to challenge for the title.

