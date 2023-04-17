Left Menu

CSK score 226/6 against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Later, Conway added 80 runs for the third wicket with Shivam Dube, who blazed away to a 27-ball 52 with the help of five sixes and two fours.Brief scores Chennai Super Kings 2266 in 20 overs Devon Conway 83, Shivam Dube 52 Mohammed Siraj 130.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 17-04-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 21:23 IST
Chennai Super Kings scored 226 for six against Royal Challengers Banaglore in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday. Asked to bat first, opener Devon Conway struck 83 off 45 balls and was involved in a 74-run partnership for the second wicket with Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 20 balls). Later, Conway added 80 runs for the third wicket with Shivam Dube, who blazed away to a 27-ball 52 with the help of five sixes and two fours.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 226/6 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 83, Shivam Dube 52; Mohammed Siraj 1/30).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

