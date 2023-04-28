Left Menu

Laxita, Antima, Siddharth secure personal bests and Asian U20 berths

Laxita Vinod Sandilea of Gujarat ran a personal best to win the 1500 metre race on the opening evening the AFI National Junior U20 Athletics Championships here on Friday.Delhis Ruhi Bohra used the Gujarat girls pace to lower her personal best and join her as qualifiers for the Asian U20 Championships in Yecheon, South Korea in June.Laxitas previous best was 427.38s recorded when she won silver medal in the Gymnasiade in Caen, France, on May 20 last year.

PTI | Thiruvannamalai | Updated: 28-04-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 20:26 IST
Laxita, Antima, Siddharth secure personal bests and Asian U20 berths

Laxita Vinod Sandilea of Gujarat ran a personal best to win the 1500 metre race on the opening evening the AFI National Junior U20 Athletics Championships here on Friday.

Delhi's Ruhi Bohra used the Gujarat girl's pace to lower her personal best and join her as qualifiers for the Asian U20 Championships in Yecheon, South Korea in June.

Laxita's previous best was 4:27.38s recorded when she won silver medal in the Gymnasiade in Caen, France, on May 20 last year. The Business Administation student had clocked 4:45.71s in winning the bronze medal in the Khelo India Youth Games in Bhopal on February 3. Antima Pal of Uttar Pradesh ran her maiden sub-17 minute 5000m race to book her place in the Indian squad. She improved her previous best timing from 17:07.25s to 16:47.59s. Madhya Pradesh's Bushra Khan ensured that the decision to move up from 1500m to 5000m paid her dividends as she also secured the qualifying standard. Siddharth Choudhary won the men's shot put (6kg) with a personal best of 19.11m, improving on the 17.04m mark he had obtained in the U20 Federation Cup in Nadiad in June last year. He got the qualification for the Asian Championships with his first attempt over 18.21m, but endured two fouls and a long wait before registering his best effort on the final try. Jaidev Dikka of Delhi nailed his qualification with his last try, going past the qualifying standard of 18.10m with an effort of 18.20m. Sujit Tikode (Maharashtra), Shivaji Parashu Madappagoudra (Karnataka) and Naresh Chopra (Rajasthan) claimed podium places in the men's 5000m while Sagar (Haryana) became the fourth runner to come home inside the qualifying standard of 14:45.00s to kickstart the busy opening day's proceedings which saw 10 athletes attain the qualifying marks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023