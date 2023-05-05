Chouhan ensures cut at UAE Challenge

Om Prakash Chouhan made his first cut outside India, on the European Challenge Tour despite carding 2-over 74 in the second round of the UAE Challenge here on Friday.

The 36-year-old Chouhan, who stunned a strong field to win the Duncan Taylor Black Bull Challenge in March in India, had three bogeys against just one birdie as he battled it out on a day when things did not seem to go his way. Put alongside his first round 3-under 69 on the first day, he was 1-under 143 for two days and tied 39th when he finished play.

The USD 300,000 tour event is the second one in Abu Dhabi as the European Challenge returned here after 10 years.

Though a lot of players were still on the Saadiyat Beach Course, Chouhan was safely into the weekend rounds. After winning the Black Bull Challenge, the six-time winner on Indian PGTI Tour missed the cuts at KGA Challenge and the Abu Dhabi Challenge last week.

The first-round leader, Ivan Cantero Gutierrez of Spain, shot 70 in the second round after the first round 67 to be 7-under. He was one behind Scotsman Craig Howie, who after a 69 on Day 1, was 5-under for the day and 8-under for the tournament with two more holes to play.

Another Spaniard Joel Moscatel Nachshon was also at a 7-under total with six holes to go. Jeppe Kristian Andersen (70-68) was sole fourth a six-under.

Maverick Antcliff (71-68), Liam Johnston (73-66) and Jaco Prinsloo (71-68) had finished at 5-under, while Manuel Elvira was also at 5-under total with one more hole to play.

