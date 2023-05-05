Rahane will make most of Test recall: Ganguly

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 21:24 IST
Hailing the Team India comeback of Ajinkya Rahane, former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hoped that the seasoned batter makes ''most'' of the opportunity in next month's World Test Championship final against Australia.

On the back of his splendid show in the ongoing Indian Premier League, the 34-year-old has earned a Test recall after 18 months. The WTC final is scheduled to be held from June 7-11 at the Oval in London.

''I have always liked him. He has always been a good player for India,'' said the former India captain during a promotional event here.

The Chennai Super Kings batter has scored 224 runs in six innings this IPL at an average of 44.80 and with an astonishing 189-plus strike-rate.

''Opportunities don't come everyday and if he gets the chance to feature in the playing XI during the WTC final, he will make the most of it. So, I wish him all the best,'' said Ganguly.

Ganguly further termed India opener KL Rahul's injury unfortunate as he has pulled out of the WTC final to undergo a thigh surgery.

''It's unfortunate, I have read that it's an injury that will keep him out of the IPL as well as the WTC final. Only physios can tell the extent of the injury. Injuries are part of the sport.

''These boys keep playing all the years, so injuries will happen. So, I wish him a speedy recovery,'' Ganguly said.

The mentor of Delhi Capitals said they have not given up on making the playoffs in the IPL. ''In the last five games, we have won three. We have five more games to go, it could well be that we win five. So, let's not jump the gun and take it one match at a time,'' he said.

