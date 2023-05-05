Tottenham's acting Head Coach Ryan Mason rules Hugo Lloris out for rest of season

Tottenham's veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been ruled out of the season after being forced off at half-time in Tottenham's defeat at Newcastle United last month with a muscle problem. Tottenham's interim manager Ryan Mason confirmed that the French national won't feature in Tottenham's upcoming games after missing their last two games.

Acting Head Coach Ryan told SPURSPLAY on Friday: "Both sustained big injuries, Hugo's one got confirmed so he's out for the rest of the season unfortunately and then Ryan as well - we've got a couple of others who hopefully aren't too far away from being back and helping the group but that's just a day-to-day one and we'll assess them each day." Ryan depicted his dissapointment as during the crucial stage he not only lost his first-choice goalkeeper but he also ended up losing their first-choice left-back Ryan Sessegnon.

"Hugo is out for the season, we had the results back and it's obviously disappointing. We kind of feared that initially, we did some more tests and he won't play again for us this season. Ryan had a significant injury, he's been out for a long time, and Ryan won't feature for the rest of the season." Mason's worries could have further been increased as Oliver Skipp also suffered a head injury but he deemed it as not so serious and he will be in contention to play against Crystal Palace.

"He's in contention. I think he's a very lucky boy, he needed close to 10 stitches, a couple of big gashes on his head, but ultimately it was nothing too serious. It could have been - it was very close to being a serious injury - but thankfully for us it wasn't," Mason added. Tottenham will face Crystal Palace on Saturday in the Premier League at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)