Soccer-Chelsea slump one of lowest points in my career, says Sterling

Raheem Sterling conceded that Chelsea's slump this season has been one of the low points of his career but believes the struggles could strengthen the Premier League team in the long run. These challenges, not in just football but life as well, it's crucial to how we deal with things and how we kick on after." Chelsea travel to Bournemouth later on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 15:41 IST
Raheem Sterling conceded that Chelsea's slump this season has been one of the low points of his career but believes the struggles could strengthen the Premier League team in the long run. Chelsea's 3-1 defeat by Arsenal on Tuesday left them 12th in the standings, stumbling towards their worst campaign since the 1993-94 season despite huge expenditure on players, including Sterling's move from Manchester City for 47.5 million pounds ($60 million).

The England international has failed to replicate the performances that made him a key part of a team with whom he won 10 major trophies and he has scored only seven goals in 34 appearances for Chelsea. "Personally, this is one of the lowest points in my career. This might sound a bit weird, but it is also a great learning curve," Sterling told Sky Sports in an interview published on Saturday.

"It's been pretty smooth sailing winning, winning and winning but sometimes in life stuff gets thrown at you and it is a challenge that I'm looking forward to, hitting it head on and not trying to hide from it. "It will only make me stronger and also the group stronger. These challenges, not in just football but life as well, it's crucial to how we deal with things and how we kick on after."

Chelsea travel to Bournemouth later on Saturday. ($1 = 0.7911 pounds)

