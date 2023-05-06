Left Menu

King Charles and Queen Camilla head back to Buckingham Palace in Gold State Coach
Charles III crowned as the King of United Kingdom. (Photo Credit: The Royal Family's Youtube) Image Credit: ANI
King Charles and Queen Camilla left Westminister Abbey in the Gold State Coach after their formal coronation ceremony on Saturday.

Pulled by eight horses, the 260-year-old coach will be cheered by crowds as it travels back along the 1.4 mile route to Buckingham Palace. Named the Coronation Procession, the return leg features some 4,000 military officers.

 

