Kohli, Lomror push RCB to 181/4 against DC

Virat Kohli completed his homecoming with a landmark fifty before Mahipal Lomror came up with a sizzling knock to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to 181 for four against Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Saturday. On expected lines, Kohli mania swept the Feroz Shah Kotla as Delhi fans, on another day, were seen wearing the RCB jersey of their favourite player. Kohli ensured they did not return home disappointed with a 55 off 46 balls, his sixth half century of the season, before Lomror played some breathtaking shots on way to unbeaten 54 off 29 balls, his highest score in the IPL.

Kohli also became the first player to amass 7000 runs in the tournament history.

Both Kohli and Faf du Plessis (45 off 32), who have done the bulk of the scoring for RCB this season, took their time to get going in the powerplay. Khaleel Ahmed bowled one short and wide in the opening over and Kohli was happy to put it past David Warner at mid off for his first boundary.

Considering the slowish nature of the pitch, Delhi went for the left-arm spin of Axar Patel in the second over. Axar dropped one short and Kohli duly dispatched it through point for another four.

Among the highlights of Kohli's innings was a pull and inside out shot he played off his Delhi mate Ishant Sharma. Delhi Capitals were able to keep the high profile openers quiet till the fourth over.

Du Plessis, who hardly got balls in the first three overs, stepped out to Mukesh Kumar for a straight hit before unleashing a forehand. What followed was a mishit off a short ball, resulting in the third boundary of the over.

The sixth over from Khaleel was even more productive for RCB as du Plessis played an expansive straight drive off a full toss for the first six of the game. The two overs gave RCB a much needed move as they reached for 51 for no loss in the powerplay. With du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell dismissed off successive deliveries in the 11th over bowled by Mitchell Marsh, a top heavy RCB found themselves in a spot of bother.

However, the pressure was released by Lomror instantly as he played some bold strokes in his whirlwind effort. Anything short ball was punished over the mid-wicket region as he collected sixes off Marsh and Kuldeep. His down the ground six off a full ball from Kuldeep made it clear that the southpaw was 'in the zone'. Kohli reached his 50 off 42 balls but it was Lomror who provided the momentum in the middle overs. The 23-year-old reached his maiden fifty of the IPL with a crisp drive between extra cover and mid-off fielder.

