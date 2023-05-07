IPL 2023: Was not in good rhythm, tried to bat without any ego, says RR batter Jos Buttler

After smashing an explosive half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Jos Buttler said that he tried to bat without any ego since he was not in his best rhythm as of late and struggled to score big in last few matches. Jos Buttler's blistering knock of 95 and Sanju Samson's 66 powered Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a massive 214/2 against Sunrisers Hyderbad (SRH) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Sunday.

"Always want to start fast. But have not been feeling good rhythm so tried to bat without any ego. Something I have learnt over the last few years is you can always soak up pressure and catch up later on," said Buttler after the innings. Before this knock, Buttler's last four IPL 2023 innings were 0, 27, 18, 8. With this half-century, he has jumped to sixth position in the batting charts. In 11 matches, he has scored 392 runs at an average of 35.63 and a strike rate of 143.58. He has scored four-half centuries this season, with the best score of 92.

Coming to the match, Rajasthan Royals posted a massive 214/2 after opting to bat first. Knocks from Yashasvi, Jos Buttler (95 in 59 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes) and Sanju Samson (66* in 38 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) helped RR reach such a massive total. Marco Jansen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended at 1/44 in their four overs each. Mayank Markande was the most expensive bowler with 51 runs in four overs, without any wickets.

SRH would be playing for their reputation and improving their position in the Points Table as they are placed last with three wins and six losses. While RR is placed fourth with five wins and five losses. England star batter Joe Root will play his debut match in the Indian Premier League for RR today. Vivrant Sharma will also play his maiden game in IPL for SRH. SRH has replaced Harry Brook with Glenn Phillips.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Rajasthan Royals Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh. (ANI)

