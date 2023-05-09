Left Menu

Soccer-Sampdoria seal relegation with 2-0 loss at Udinese

Sampdoria will play in Serie B next season after a 2-0 loss at Udinese on Monday sealed their relegation with four games remaining in the season. Sampdoria are bottom of Serie A on 17 points, 13 points off 17th-placed Hellas Verona who won 1-0 at Lecce on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2023 03:15 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 02:26 IST
Soccer-Sampdoria seal relegation with 2-0 loss at Udinese

Sampdoria will play in Serie B next season after a 2-0 loss at Udinese on Monday sealed their relegation with four games remaining in the season.

Sampdoria are bottom of Serie A on 17 points, 13 points off 17th-placed Hellas Verona who won 1-0 at Lecce on Sunday. Roberto Pereyra and Adam Masina scored in the first half for Udinese as Sampdoria fell to their 23rd defeat of the season.

"I feel enormous disappointment and sadness. We tried and we gave everything we had," Sampdoria manager Dejan Stankovic told DAZN. "I know that every fan does not want to accept this day, but we fought on the field and they were by our side always. This club deserves more, because it is beautiful inside and out."

Marco Giampaolo was sacked as manager at the start of October, following a disappointing run of two points from their first eight games and the team's fortunes failed to improve following Stankovic's appointment.

"I tried my best and it was not enough. I am very disappointed and cannot find the words for how I feel right now." Sampdoria, who won the Scudetto in 1991 and have clinched the Coppa Italia four times, were last relegated in 2010-11, returning to the Italian top flight a year later.

Local rivals Genoa secured promotion to Serie A on Saturday after one season away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023