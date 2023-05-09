Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first against Royal challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams would be keen to secure victory as the Top 4 spot lies within their grasps. Both teams would look to capitalise on the available opportunity after Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings failed to take the available opportunity to make their place in the top 4 of the IPL table.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss, "We are going to bowl first. It's been good for us, we have chased down targets here, it's a good pitch. Looks like a typical grass covering. Not sure how it's going to play, but we are hoping for the best. We understand the importance of this game, what's in our control is in our control. Rest will take care of itself. Archer is out, we got Jordan, he will make his debut today." Royal Challengers skipper Faf du Plessis said at the toss, "Generally you chase here because of the nature of this ground. The big score always creates scoreboard pressure. Hopefully, we get wickets in their innings. There are a lot of teams in the race for that third and fourth spot, we need to play good cricket. One change for us, Vyshak comes in for Karn Sharma."

Mumbai Indias (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)