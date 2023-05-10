Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-De Bruyne stunner earns Man City 1-1 draw at Real Madrid

Kevin De Bruyne netted a stunning equaliser with a rasping low strike to give Manchester City a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday on a night of glorious goals in the Spanish capital. The City midfielder powered home from distance in 67th minute after Vinicius Jr had opened the scoring in the first half with an equally sumptuous strike.

Soccer-Messi's father dismisses Saudi links

Lionel Messi has not "signed or agreed" a deal to play in Saudi Arabia next season, the Argentine's father said after reports on Tuesday linked the Paris St Germain forward with a move to the Middle East. Messi's future at PSG has been the subject of much speculation in recent days after the Ligue 1 side suspended him for making a trip to Saudi Arabia and missing a training session as a result.

Cricket-England's Billings warns of skin cancer danger after scare

Skin cancer prevention should be a priority for cricketers and fans spending hours under the sun, England wicketkeeper Sam Billings has warned after suffering a scare last year. Billings underwent two operations last year to remove a malignant melanoma on his chest following a routine screening organised by his county Kent.

Soccer-Frankfurt coach Glasner to leave at end of season

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner, who led them to Europa League glory last season, will leave the club at the end of the current campaign, a year before his contract was due to expire, the Bundesliga side said on Tuesday. Frankfurt are ninth in the table and will play RB Leipzig in the German Cup final next month.

Cycling-Paret-Peintre wins stage four of Giro d'Italia, Leknessund takes lead

AG2R Citroen rider Aurelien Paret-Peintre dug deep and launched a late attack to win stage four of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday, while Andreas Leknessund seized the leader's maglia rosa jersey from Remco Evenepoel. After an action-packed start to the stage, a seven-man group including Paret-Peintre and Leknessund (Team DSM) engineered a breakaway at the 79-km mark and gradually built a lead which was over five minutes at one point of the 175-km ride from Venosa to Lago Laceno.

Treecorp Partners buys Brazilian soccer club Coritiba in $260 million deal

Brazilian private equity firm Treecorp Partners on Tuesday reached a deal to acquire soccer club Coritiba in a deal valued at about 1.3 billion reais ($260 million), the latest in a wave of recent investments in Brazil's most popular sport. Under the deal, Treecorp will own 90% of the 113-year old club that plays out of Curitiba in Brazil's southern state of Parana.

NHL-Avalanche captain Landeskog to miss entire 2023-24 season

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will have a cartilage transplant in his right knee this week and is expected to miss a second consecutive National Hockey League season (NHL), the team announced on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Swedish forward, who already sat out the entire 2022-23 regular season and playoffs after arthroscopic knee surgery last October, will undergo the latest procedure on Wednesday in Chicago.

Soccer-Record-breaking World Cup goalkeeper Carbajal dies aged 93

Former Mexico goalkeeper Antonio Carbajal, the first footballer to play in five World Cups, has died at the age of 93, local media announced on Tuesday. 'Tota', as Carbajal was known, appeared in goal for Mexico at the World Cups in Brazil 1950, Switzerland 1954, Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and England 1966, in which he made 11 caps for his country.

Tennis-Kenin moves into Rome second round with battling win, Fernandez out

Sofia Kenin was made to work hard by Cristina Bucsa at the Italian Open on Tuesday, before the former Australian Open champion prevailed 6-3 6-7(8) 7-5 to set up a second round meeting with world number two Aryna Sabalenka. American Kenin, who was once ranked number four but has slipped to 134 in the world following her 2020 Melbourne Park triumph due to illness and injuries, was far from her best but managed to get past Bucsa in a little over three hours.

Motorcycling-Marquez will not serve penalty for Portugal crash, says FIM

Honda rider Marc Marquez will not serve a double long lap penalty imposed for his crash with Miguel Oliveira in Portugal, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) said on Tuesday. Marquez was granted a stay of execution last month on the penalty imposed after the six-times premier class champion locked up and barged straight into Oliveira, with both crashing out in the season-opener.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)