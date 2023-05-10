Left Menu

BAI joint secretary Omar Rashid appointed as chair of the Technical Officials Committee by Badminton Asia

Badminton Association of India's Joint Secretary Omar Rashid has been appointed as chair of the Technical Officials Committee by Badminton Asia for the next two years.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 06:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 06:21 IST
BAI joint secretary Omar Rashid appointed as chair of the Technical Officials Committee by Badminton Asia
Omar Rashid (Photo/BAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Badminton Association of India's Joint Secretary Omar Rashid has been appointed as chair of the Technical Officials Committee by Badminton Asia for the next two years. With extensive expertise in his previous role with BAI, Rashid brings valuable experience to this role, ensuring further advancement of the sport in India.

As Chair of the Technical Officials Committee, Omar Rashid will oversee the development and implementation of rules and regulations, elevating the standards of officiating in badminton tournaments nationwide. His dedication to fair play and efficiency will contribute to the sport's growth and success. "I am truly honoured and privileged to have been chosen as the Chair of the Technical Officials Committee by Badminton Asia," said Omar Rashid. "I am committed to upholding the integrity of the sport and ensuring high-quality officiating in all tournaments. I look forward to working closely with Badminton Asia, BAI and the technical officials of the region to enhance the sport of badminton."

Omar Rashid is also the General Secretary of the Assam Badminton Association and is connected with the badminton administration for more than two decades now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
Irdai's order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for policyholders: Insurers

Irdai's order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for policyholders...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023