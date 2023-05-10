"Tight game, sometimes we had our moments...": Manchester City manager Guardiola after draw against Real Madrid

Following his side's 1-1 draw at the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Real Madrid, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that the game was a really tight affair, with both sides having their moments and praised his opposition for their "experience and quality." The UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Leg 1 match between Real Madrid and Manchester City ended all square (1-1) at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Wednesday.

"When we were better they score. When they were better we score," he said to BT Sport as quoted by Sky Sports. "Tight, tight game. The Bernabeu in the semi-final, sometimes we had good moments and sometimes it was difficult with the quality they have on the ball. Final next Wednesday at home with our people."

"We started really well in the second half as well and then after they got the game we could not take it. They play a lot of passes on the left and they are really good there but then we score a fantastic goal through Kevin [De Bruyne] and had good moments and then at the end they had a few good chances." "They are so demanding, with the experience and quality. We are travelling to Manchester and we will see what we can do better. When you play this kind of game it is like a play-off, so hopefully we can learn, defend better and attack better," concluded the manager.

The Tuesday's match was also a sort of battle between Vinicius Junior and Erling Haaland, two of the top-level players in Europe. But it was the Real Madrid star who stole the show, outshining Haaland. "The pockets and distances between the central defender and full-backs was occupied," Guardiola added. "It was not easy for Erling. He moved well and had his chances," added the manager.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were dominating in the first half as they were having a good run of play against their opponents. But as Real Madrid always do, they counter-attacked City and scored against the run of play. 20-year-old Real Madrid's player Eduardo Camavinga passed to Brazilian player Vinicius Junior who struck the ball from outside of the penalty box. Before Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson could react the ball was already in his net. Real Madrid went 1-0 up at the end of the first half.

In the 2nd half of the match, Manchester City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne equalled the score. His goal came in the 67th minute of the match. The Belgian struck the ball from the side of his boot giving no chance to Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Manchester City had a total of 10 shots out of which six were on target. They had 56 per cent of possession of the ball during the game. They accumulated 565 passes with 90 per cent passing accuracy.

Real Madrid had a total of 13 shots out of which four were on target. Their possession of the ball during the game was 44 per cent. They managed to get 452 passes with an accuracy of 86 per cent. Kevin De Bruyne was named the Man of the Match.

Manchester City and Real Madrid will be facing each other again on May 18 at the Etihad Stadium. (ANI)

