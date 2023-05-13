Left Menu

IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh's maiden IPL century helps Punjab Kings post 167 against Delhi Capitals

Tight bowling from DC bowlers, especially at the start of the innings, restricted PBKS to a feasible target to chase. Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowler from the Delhi side, he took two wickets by conceding just 27 runs. Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar got one scalp each.

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 22:12 IST
IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh's maiden IPL century helps Punjab Kings post 167 against Delhi Capitals
Prabhsimran Singh (Image: IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The one-man show from Prabhsimran, who clinched his maiden IPL century, helped Punjab Kings to post 167/7 against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Tight bowling from DC bowlers, especially at the start of the innings, restricted PBKS to a feasible target to chase. Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowler from the Delhi side, he took two wickets by conceding just 27 runs. Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar got one scalp each.

Put to bat, PBKS did not get the ideal start as they lost wickets in the early stage of the innings. Punjab's skipper Shikhar Dhawan returned to the dressing room in the 1.2 over when Ishant Sharma took his wicket. In the 5th over, Ishant Sharma again got the breakthrough for DC, this time Liam Livingstone got dismissed at just four runs. Axar Patel then picked Jitesh Sharma in the next over.

After the end of the powerplay, PKBS were at 46/3. Prabhsimran Singh 21 * off 20 balls and Sam Curran 1* off one ball. The duo Curran and Prabhsimran tried to do the damage control. They build 50 runs partnership for the 4th wicket which gave little relief to the troubled PBKS batting.

Prabhsimran clinched a brilliant fifty in 42 balls. Punjab's 100-run mark came at 13.1 overs. Curran was dismissed in the 14.4 overs by Praveen Dubey at 20 off 24 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav took the scalp of Harpreet Brar in the 16.1 over. He scored just two runs. Wickets were falling from one end, but Prabhsimran kept his attacking game on. He clinched a blistering maiden IPL century in just 62 balls.

Prabhsimran's outstanding innings ended in the penultimate over when Mukesh Kumar got him at the leg stump. In the last over, Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Shahrukh Khan, PBKS posted 167/7 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 167/6 (Prabhsimran Singh 103, Sam Curran 20, Ishant Sharma 2/27) vs Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023