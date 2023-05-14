"Want to do well in upcoming season, especially SMAT...." India's U-19 WC-winning player Harnoor Singh

India's under-19 World Cup-winning cricketer Harnoor Singh has said that he aims to perform well in the upcoming domestic cricket season, particularly the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in order to boost his chances of appearing in the next season of the Indian Premier League, where he dreams to play for the defending champions Gujarat Titans. The U-19 WC-winning batter in an exclusive interview with ANI earlier this week, discussed IPL, Shubman Gill, future goals and his life as a cricketer since the title win.

On his life after winning the U19 World Cup, Harnoor said, "It is more like a fairytale. It feels good. But I have a long way to go and challenges are coming. I am looking forward to it." On the ongoing season of IPL, Harnoor said that Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are two sides which have impressed him. He also pointed out that RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal is a standout player.

"RR and GT have impressed me. Yashasvi Jaiswal is playing really well," said Harnoor. Jaiswal is currently the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2023. He has scored 575 runs in 12 matches at an average of 52.27 and a strike rate of over 167. He has scored a century and four fifties so far, with the best score of 124.

He said that RR, GT, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are his picks for the teams that will make it to the playoffs. On his dream IPL team for which wants to play, Harnoor said, "GT. Shubman Gill is there. There are experienced players like Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan, you can get to learn a lot from them."

The best advice given by a senior player to him is by Shubman Gill. "I watched an interview of his during the U-19 World Cup where he said that players should go all out and perform so much that they do not regret since it could be their last time playing age-group cricket," said the batter. Talking about Shubman, Harnoor said that the best part is how he is so humble despite achieving so much at such a young age.

"He is consistent. I have met him. He reads the situation well during matches which helps him score well," added Harnoor. Gill is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2023, with 475 runs in 12 matches at an average of 43.18 and a strike rate of 141.36. He has slammed four half-centuries in the tournament so far.

On his budding domestic cricket career and how different it is from age-group cricket, Harnoor said, "It is more about a mental switch. How you can switch according to a situation. Staying mature and in present is helpful and important." He has featured in two first-class and five T20 games for Chandigarh

"Before Ranji, I talked to Sandeep Sharma and our skipper Manan Vohra. They help us, share their experiences," added the batter. Talking about his future goals, Harnoor said, "I have no long-term goals. I learnt a lot last season. I want to do well in the upcoming season, especially in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (India's domestic T20 competition). It will help me more in going to the IPL, where I will get a lot of exposure and experience. I want to make my opportunities count in Ranji Trophy as well."In six matches of the U19 WC, he scored 141 runs at an average of 23.50 and best score of 88. (ANI)

