Shubman Gill's maiden IPL century powers GT's total to 188/9 vs SRH

Shubman Gill's maiden IPL century powered Gujarat Titans to a score of 188/9 in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. SRH drew the first blood as Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up the wicket of man-in-form Wriddhiman Saha for a three-ball duck in the first over. From that point, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill took apart the entire SRH bowling line-up.

They played different kinds of shots all over the field to put GT in the driver's seat. GT ended the powerplay on a strong note as they scored 65/1. The second-wicket partnership continued till the 15th over until Marco Jansen came back into the attack. Sai tried to play a shot and ended up losing his shape in the process, due to this his shot ended up straight into the hands of T Natarajan.

After this wicket, GT's batting order started to fall like pieces of dominoes one after another. Hardik Pandya came in the ideal situation to take his time and finish the game for GT. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar's experience was enough to overpower Pandya. He played a shot and found the perfect contact, but his shot lacked placement and the ball ended up in Rahul Tripathi's hands. Hardik departed for a score of 8(6). David Miller and Rahul Tewatia came and were back to the dugout within a blink of an eye for scores of 7(4) and 3(3) respectively.

Shubman Gill kept the scoreboard ticking on the other end. But his sublime knock finally came to an end. His half-hearted drive sent the ball in the air and Abdul Samad took a diving catch to bring the beautiful knock came to an end. Gill departed with a score of 101(58). The final over was a reflection of GT's collapse in the past five overs as GT lost four wickets in the final over and scored just two runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar completed his five-wicket haul with three wickets in the final over.

GT ended the first innings with a score of 188/9. Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 188/9 (Shubman Gill 101(58), Sai Sudharsan 47(36) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5/30) vs Sunrises Hyderabad. (ANI)

