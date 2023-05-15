Left Menu

Soccer-Pogba unlikely to return for Juve this season after thigh injury

The Frenchman has struggled with multiple injuries this season and lasted a little over 20 minutes before he injured himself again, leaving the field in tears. The 30-year-old World Cup winner has played only 161 minutes in total for Juve this season.

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to miss the rest of the season after the club confirmed on Monday that he had sustained a thigh injury during their 2-0 triumph over Cremonese in Serie A on Sunday. The Frenchman has struggled with multiple injuries this season and lasted a little over 20 minutes before he injured himself again, leaving the field in tears.

The 30-year-old World Cup winner has played only 161 minutes in total for Juve this season. According to a club statement, Pogba has been diagnosed with a low-grade lesion of the rectus femoris muscle in his left thigh.

While the club did not provide a specific timeline for Pogba's return, SportMediaset reported that injuries of similar severity typically require a recovery period of around 20 days. Juve's final match of the season is scheduled for June 4 at Udinese in Serie A, making it unlikely that Pogba will return this season.

