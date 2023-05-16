Ambernath United Atlanta FC host Shillong Lajong in top of table clash

Ambernath United Atlanta FC will clash against Shillong Lajong at the Cooperage Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. The home side had an eventful first match of the I-League 2 final round, winning 1-0 against FC Bengaluru United. This clash against Shillong is touted as a top-of-the-table clash as number one vs number two in the table collide for the first time ever in a competitive fixture. Win vs FC Bengaluru United

Ambernath United Atlanta FC began their final round at home to FC Bengaluru United. The Bengaluru side were fresh off a 1-0 win against Delhi FC in their opening match. It took until the 82nd minute for Ambernath United Atlanta FC to find the back of the net but it proved to be the match-winner. Super substitute Abhijit Tawhare was at the end of the scramble in the box and slotted the ball past the Bengaluru keeper to give the home side a 1-0 lead. They would hold on to win 1-0 and earn all three points. Shillong Lajong in the final round so far

Shillong Lajong are one of the two remaining undefeated sides in the final round so far. They won their opening match by 2-1 against Unites SC and then drew 0-0 against Delhi FC. That makes it four points from the possible six points, as a result of this they are now top of the table. Shillong Lajong were the best second-placed side to qualify for the final round after winning four of their six matches and drawing once. They are now in the driver's seat and sit at the correct end of the table. Ambernath United Atlanta FC have won their last five matches in a row, four in the group stages which ensured qualification to the final round. Then opening the final round with a 1-0 win to score three points. They now look to register back-to-back wins which could see them go top of the final round table. The other match tomorrow is Delhi FC vs United SC where both these sides will look to register their first win of the final round.

AUA FC Squad to face Shillong Lajong: Himanshu Patil (C), Allan Dias, Arif Shaikh, Manoj Gupta, Ashley Koli, Johnson Matthews, Abhijit Tawhare, Shravan Shetty, Aaron D'Costa, Umesh Peramba, Mandeep Singh Multani, Rahul Murali, Kaustubh Ravindra, Nishant Shetty, Nitesh Monde, Tejas Raut, Bipin Rawat, Bersal Viegas, Vishnu Menon, Yasheel Shah The match is scheduled to kick-off at 4.00 pm at the Cooperage stadium in Colaba. Can Ambernath United Atlanta FC register back-to-back wins in the I-League 2 final round? (ANI)

