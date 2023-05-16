Left Menu

Spanish league and Espanyol trying to identify field invaders after Barcelona's title win

Some Barcelona players exchanged words with the fans from inside the tunnel.The Espanyol supporters threw chairs and other objects before dispersing without any other incidents.The club apologized but will likely face sanctions after the investigation. Espanyol is in danger of relegation, sitting second to last with four games remaining.Barcelona clinched its 27th league title with the win against the regional rival.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 16-05-2023 09:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 09:47 IST
The Spanish league is working with Espanyol to identify those involved in the field invasion that forced Barcelona players to cut short their title celebrations and rush into the locker room.

The league said o n Monday it was taking action a day after a large group of Espanyol supporters from the ultra section behind one of the goals jumped onto the field following Barcelona's 4-2 win and headed for the players who were singing and celebrating the Spanish league title.

The league and Espanyol were analyzing television images to try to identify the fans and report them to authorities.

Riot police had to stand in front of the player tunnel entrance with shields to prevent the hundreds of fans from going in. Some Barcelona players exchanged words with the fans from inside the tunnel.

The Espanyol supporters threw chairs and other objects before dispersing without any other incidents.

The club apologized but will likely face sanctions after the investigation. Espanyol is in danger of relegation, sitting second to last with four games remaining.

Barcelona clinched its 27th league title with the win against the regional rival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

