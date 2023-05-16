Left Menu

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field against Lucknow Super Giants

It is a crucial clash for both teams as two points will take LSG a step closer towards qualification by surpassing MI who are currently at the third position with 14 points

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 19:36 IST
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here. It is a crucial clash for both teams as two points will take LSG a step closer towards qualification by surpassing MI who are currently at the third position with 14 points.

On the other hand, if MI win, they will move past Chennai Super Kings to claim the second spot. MI skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss that they would like to have a target looking at the condition of the pitch.

"We are gonna bowl first. We know what to expect from the pitch, looks like a good track but not sure how it is gonna play, so better to have a score in front of us. We are up for the challenge. Even the seamers here have been quite effective, so we got four seamers and two spinners. Every game is important and anyone can beat anyone on a particular day. We made one change." LSG skipper Krunal Pandya said they would have batted first in any case.

"It's a good toss to lose. We would have batted first as well. Every game in IPL is important and there are quite a few changes. Naveen and Deepak Hooda in, Kyle Mayers and Avesh Khan out. There is one more change as well, can't quite remember it. Everyone is fit and raring to go." Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

