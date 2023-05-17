Left Menu

U-17, U-23 Asian C'ships wrestling selection trials held under ad hoc committee receive record entries

The selection trials to pick the Indian team for the upcoming U-23 and U-17 Asian Championship witnessed tremendous response with the IOA-constituted ad hoc committee managing the sport receiving record 1700 entries.The ad-hoc panel received a total of 1704 entries for the four-day trials to be held at NIS Patiala and SAI Regional Centre in Sonepat from May 17 to 20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 15:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ad-hoc panel received a total of 1704 entries for the four-day trials to be held at NIS Patiala and SAI Regional Centre in Sonepat from May 17 to 20. The Asian Championships for Under-17 and Under-23 wresters will be held in Bishkek from June 10-18.

Ad hoc panel member and selection committee chairman Bhupinder Singh Bajwa visited both the venues on Tuesday and was satisfied with the preparation.

''The Indian teams will participate in the 2023 U23 & U17 Asian Wrestling Championship. The arrangements for holding the trials were excellent,'' Bajwa said in a statement. ''The ad-hoc Committee received 1704 nos. record entries in U23 FS (free style): 393, GR (greco-roman): 220, WW (women wrestling): 151. In U17 FS: 490, GR: 207, WW: 243 for participation in the Selection Trials.'' The selection panel to pick free style wrestlers comprises Bajwa, chief coach Jagmander Singh and Ramesh Kumar Gulia.

The greco roman and women wrestling teams will be picked by a selection committee which comprises former shooter Suma Shirur, Mahasingh Rao, Alka Tomar and Neha Rathi.

The IOA-constituted ad hoc panel has been entrusted with running the Wrestling Federation of India's day-to-day affairs and conduct of its election within 45 days of its formation after Brij Bhushan Singh was asked to step down following allegations of sexual harassment against him by seven women grapplers.

The panel came into existence following the IOA executive committee's meeting on April 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

