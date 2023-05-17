Left Menu

Selection Trials: 15 wrestlers in various categories picked for U-17 and U-23 Asian C'ships

Fifteen wrestlers were on Wednesday picked to represent India in the upcoming U-17 and U-23 Asian Championships in Kyrgyzstan on the first day of the selection trials held in Patiala and Sonepat under the aegis of IOA-constituted ad hoc panel to run the national federation.Three wrestlers each were named in the U-17 freestyle, greco-roman and womens categories while two each were picked in the U-23 freestyle, greco-roman and womens sections.The four-day selection trials began on Wednesday at NIS Patiala and SAI Regional Centre in Sonepat under the chairmanship of ad hoc panel member Bhupinder Singh Bajwa.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 20:01 IST
Selection Trials: 15 wrestlers in various categories picked for U-17 and U-23 Asian C'ships

Fifteen wrestlers were on Wednesday picked to represent India in the upcoming U-17 and U-23 Asian Championships in Kyrgyzstan on the first day of the selection trials held in Patiala and Sonepat under the aegis of IOA-constituted ad hoc panel to run the national federation.

Three wrestlers each were named in the U-17 freestyle, greco-roman and women's categories while two each were picked in the U-23 freestyle, greco-roman and women's sections.

The four-day selection trials began on Wednesday at NIS Patiala and SAI Regional Centre in Sonepat under the chairmanship of ad hoc panel member Bhupinder Singh Bajwa. SAI Sonepat Executive Director Lalita Sharma, Competition Director Gian Singh, Competition Manager Rajeev Tomar and chief coach Jagmander Singh were among those who were present at the trials.

On Wednesday, a total of 170 wrestlers participated in the freestyle trials in Sonepat, while 94 in greco-roman and 89 in women's wrestling took part at NIS, Patiala. The selection of the remaining weight categories will be done in the remaining three days at the two centres.

The selection trials had witnessed tremendous response with the IOA-constituted ad hoc committee receiving record 1704 entries.

''The ad-hoc Committee received 1704 nos. record entries in U23 FS (free style): 393, GR (greco-roman): 220, WW (women wrestling): 151. In U17 FS: 490, GR: 207, WW: 243 for participation in the Selection Trials,'' Bajwa, also the president of Wushu Association of India, had said in a statement The selection panel to pick free style wrestlers comprises Bajwa, chief coach Jagmander Singh and Ramesh Kumar Gulia.

The greco roman and women wrestling teams will be picked by a selection committee which comprises former shooter Suma Shirur, Mahasingh Rao, Alka Tomar and Neha Rathi.

The list of selected wrestlers on day 1: U-17 Freestyle: 48kg: Rupesh (Haryana) 60kg: Tushar (Haryana) 71kg: Narender (Haryana) U-17 Greco-Roman: 48kg: Siddhanath (Maharashtra) 60kg: Varun (Haryana) 71kg: Soham Raj (Maharashtra) U-17 Women's Wrestling: 43kg: Parveen (Haryana) 53kg: Rajnita (Haryana) 61kg: Savita (Haryana) U-23 Freestyle: 97kg: Sahil (Punjab) 125kg: Akash Antil (Haryana) U-23 Greco-Roman: 82kg: Rohit Dahiya (Haryana) 130kg: Parvesh (Haryana) U-23 Women's Wrestling: 59kg: Anjali (Haryana) 76kg: Harshita (Haryana).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023