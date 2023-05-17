Soccer-Brentford's Toney handed eight-month ban by FA for betting offences

Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney has been banned from football for eight months and fined 50,000 pounds ($63,000) for 232 breaches of the Football Association's (FA) betting rules, the governing body said on Wednesday.

Toney, 27, will not be able to play for club or country until his suspension ends on Jan. 16, 2024.

