IPL 2023: Suryansh Shedge replaces injured Jaydev Unadkat in Lucknow Super Giants squad

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday brought Suryansh Shedge on board as a replacement for the injured Jaydev Unadkat for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 17:58 IST
Jaydev Unadkat (Photo: iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday named all-rounder Suryansh Shedge as a replacement for injured Jaydev Unadkat for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. "Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday brought Suryansh Shedge on board as a replacement for the injured Jaydev Unadkat for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023," an IPL statement read.

Suryansh has been added to the squad with the price of INR 20 Lakh. "Unadkat, a left-arm pacer, sustained a shoulder injury during training. Suryansh joins LSG for INR 20 Lakh," the statement further read.

Left-arm quick Unadkat fell in a freak accident last week, tripping on a wire in his follow-through during a net session. The 31-year-old left training heavily strapped. The left-armer is one of five bowlers named in the squad to take on Australia, while Jasprit Bumrah (back) was out of consideration after undergoing surgery in New Zealand earlier in the year.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Prerak Mankad, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Suryansh Shedge, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma. (ANI)

